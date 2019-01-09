39 min

First And Now Season Premiere | Let The Offseason Fun Begin 1st and Now

    • Sports

In Episode 18 of First and Now, Matt Baker is joined by 2011 Grey Cup MVP Travis Lulay. The pair discusses a couple of key offseason moves by the BC Lions and also give their thoughts on Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

  • 2019 1st & Now

39 min

  • 2019 1st & Now

