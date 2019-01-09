First And Now Season Premiere | Let The Offseason Fun Begin 1st and Now
-
- Sports
In Episode 18 of First and Now, Matt Baker is joined by 2011 Grey Cup MVP Travis Lulay. The pair discusses a couple of key offseason moves by the BC Lions and also give their thoughts on Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
In Episode 18 of First and Now, Matt Baker is joined by 2011 Grey Cup MVP Travis Lulay. The pair discusses a couple of key offseason moves by the BC Lions and also give their thoughts on Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
39 min