Episode 19 | Catching Up With Coach Campbell 1st and Now

Episode 19 of 1st and Now is jam-packed with football content! Matt Baker and Travis Lulay speak with head coach Rick Campbell on his re-adjustment to the west coast and what he is looking for in free agency next week. Plus, they recap Super Bowl LIV.

