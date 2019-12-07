Step inside the office of a professional football team and get an inside look at what goes on behind the scenes. Players, coaches & other special guests will join Matt Baker in studio for a unique look at BC Lions football and other stories in the world of sports.
Step inside the office of a professional football team and get an inside look at what goes on behind the scenes. Players, coaches & other special guests will join Matt Baker in studio for a unique look at BC Lions football and other stories in the world of sports.
Tuck Tales
Matt speaks with BC Lions receivers coach Jason Tucker. The three-time CFL All-Star talks about his path to Canada that included a stop with the Dallas Cowboys and a stint with the Rhein Fire of NFL Europe. Tuck also can't wait to get to work with the Lions crop of receivers.
Put Your Helmet On!
Matt is joined by TSN 1040 Lions analyst Giulio Caravatta in Episode 31! The guys look back on some of the key moments from the magical 2011 Grey Cup season, Giulio tells a great story about his first trip to Hamilton as a player in 1991 and they also talk about latest activities during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Father Figures
Veteran Lions defensive back TJ Lee joins host Matt Baker to talk about Father's Day and some of the best Dad figures he has had in his life. Lee also looks back to his first ever Lions camp in 2014 and how he went from a relatively unknown prospect to one of the best defensive backs in the entire CFL.
Episode 29 | Camp Life And Wallyisms
Host Matt Baker is joined by longtime Lions employee Neil McEvoy who looks back on starting with the Lions in ticket sales in the mid 90s and climbing his way up the football operations ladder. The duo talks Kamloops training camp memories and Neil also weighs in on one of his favourite all-time Wally Buono stories.
Episode 28 | If Beale St. BBQ Could Talk
Host Matt Baker is joined by former Lions lineman and current Director of Corporate Partnerships Jamie Taras who talks about memories of Doug Flutie and travelling to American CFL cities in 1994 and 1995. Taras also breaks down some of the important Lions community initiatives the club is promoting during this COVD-19 pandemic.
Episode 27 | Tales of a Canadian QB
Host Matt Baker is joined by Lions colour analyst Giulio Caravatta! Giulio talks about life as a firefighter on the front lines during COVId-19, looks back on his days as a Toronto Blue Jays groundskeeper, his first ever start as Lions QB in 1995 and talks about this week's CFL draft!
Gonna miss this podcast!!!
Now that The Leo’s canned my guy Sweet jimmy C. Gonna miss this podcast!! It was simply great!! Another bonehead decision as me Braley has held on to this franchise too long. Time to sell oldtimer.
Episode 24
Matt, step aside. That was cringeworthy trying to spar with Reilly.
He obviously enjoys it but the whole act doesn’t support the Lion’s brand.
Guests
You guys always mention Neil McEvoy on the podcast - why don’t you have him on to discuss training camp and