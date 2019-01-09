44 min

Episode 21 | Interview with a Lions Legend 1st and Now

    Sports

Matt Baker and Travis Lulay speak with Lions legend and current defensive backs coach Ryan Phillips. What does RP remember about first breaking in with the BC Lions? Matt and Travis also break down the club's recent free agent additions.

  • 2019 1st & Now

44 min

  • 2019 1st & Now

