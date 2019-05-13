Dans cette première série, Agnès Varda, Jodie Foster, Salma Hayek, Aïssa Maïga, et Emilia Clarke vous partagent leur histoire et leurs convictions sur la représentation des femmes dans l’industrie du cinéma, devant et derrière la caméra.

Women In Motion est un programme lancé en 2015 par Kering pour mettre en lumière la place des femmes dans le cinéma, les arts et la culture.



In this first season, Agnès Varda, Jodie Foster, Salma Hayek, Aïssa Maïga, and Emilia Clarke share their stories and convictions on the representation of women in the film industry both in front of and behind the camera.

Women In Motion is a program launched by Kering in 2015 which aims to shine a light on women contribution to cinema, arts and culture.