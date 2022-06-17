40 min

Dougherty and McGinley's LIV Tour discussion | How will it affect the golfing landscape‪?‬ Sky Sports Golf Podcast

    • Sports

In a special episode, Nick Dougherty is joined by Paul McGinley, The Telegraph's James Corrigan and CBS Sports writer Kyle Porter to discuss the ongoing split going on in the world of golf with the rise of the LIV Golf Series. They discuss whether or not the new events will be good for the game and if it will help to grow the sport, which is said to be one of the aims of the new Saudi backed series.

  Copyright Sky Sports

40 min

  • Copyright Sky Sports

