  • 1H AGO
  • EPISODE 22
  • 16 MIN

Are GLP-1 medications okay for children's use?

Here's the Scoop
Here's the Scoop

A new study out today finds that certain genes may raise a child’s risk of obesity. As childhood obesity rates climb, the use of weight loss medications for treating this is surging too. Host Yasmin Vossoughian sits down with Dr. Casey Berman, a pediatric endocrinologist, and one of her teenage patients to talk about the science, the safety, and the growing debate: should children be prescribed these medicines?

Episode Webpage

Information

  • Show
    Here's the Scoop
  • Channel
    NBC News
  • Frequency
    Updated Daily
  • Published
    July 21, 2025 at 9:12 PM UTC
  • Length
    16 min
  • Episode
    22
  • Rating
    Clean

To listen to explicit episodes, sign in.

Stay up to date with this show

Sign in or sign up to follow shows, save episodes, and get the latest updates.
Select a country or region

Africa, Middle East, and India

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America and the Caribbean

The United States and Canada