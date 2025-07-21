Are GLP-1 medications okay for children's use?

A new study out today finds that certain genes may raise a child’s risk of obesity. As childhood obesity rates climb, the use of weight loss medications for treating this is surging too. Host Yasmin Vossoughian sits down with Dr. Casey Berman, a pediatric endocrinologist, and one of her teenage patients to talk about the science, the safety, and the growing debate: should children be prescribed these medicines?
Information
- Show
- Channel
- FrequencyUpdated Daily
- PublishedJuly 21, 2025 at 9:12 PM UTC
- Length16 min
- Episode22
- RatingClean