In 2019, we brought you the story of five unsolved murders in and around the small, tight-knit town of Bardstown, Kentucky. Season 2 brings us to a bayou community in Louisiana — Lacombe — where the wife of a local fire chief is missing the day a mysterious fire rips through her house. 'Beyond Bardstown: Lacombe' will explore why Nanette Krentel turned that home into a fortress, and ultimately, how that fortress failed to protect her. WWL-TV Investigative Reporter Katie Moore shares a story she’s been following since 2017. A story about fear, loss and a family's search for answers.
    Introducing 'Beyond Bardstown: Lacombe'

    Season 2 of 'Bardstown' is coming March 31, 2021.
    Bardstown: FBI Update

    The FBI has announced new information regarding the identity of human remains found in Nelson County in July.
    Bardstown: Solving One Case Could Solve Others

    We have new details from the FBI about recent developments in Bardstown.
    Bardstown: A Mother Waits (bonus episode)

    As the FBI continues to investigate the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, we sit down one-on-one with Crystal's mother Sherry Ballard.
    Bardstown: The FBI Steps In

    Five years after Crystal Rogers disappeared we have some major developments to share in the investigation. 
    Bardstown: Listener Q&A

    Hosts Shay McAlister and Jessica Noll answer some of your burning questions about the cases in Bardstown.
BlueShock9000 ,

Can't wait to hear

I loved Bardstown...and Lacombe sounds really crazy too. Looking forward to this one.

Fishbowlbabe ,

Podcast Queen B

Excellent reporting. How frustrating and where is the FBI when needed? I think that all four crimes are unsolved due to the lack of skilled criminal investigations in Bardstown. Sorry LE but y’all need to be held accountable for your inability to do your job!

rlhelzer ,

Justice for none??

Interesting podcast. I was very disappointed all through it. They kept repeating the same information over and over again and yet there isn’t a current update letting anybody know what’s going on with that town. Are there any more solutions have remains been found that are Crystal?? What the end to this story has nothing happened?? Guess the FBI couldn’t handle it either.

