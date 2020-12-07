Becky Cooper The Current
-
- Books
Becky Cooper, author of WE KEEP THE DEAD CLOSE, joins us for an episode of our author interview series The Current. Cooper speaks to our host Clive Priddle, VP, Publisher of PublicAffairs on the inspirations behind her book about an unsolved Harvard murder from the 1960s.
Becky Cooper, author of WE KEEP THE DEAD CLOSE, joins us for an episode of our author interview series The Current. Cooper speaks to our host Clive Priddle, VP, Publisher of PublicAffairs on the inspirations behind her book about an unsolved Harvard murder from the 1960s.
29 min