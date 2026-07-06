BONUS: Four Years Since the Explosion

July 6, 2022 marks the four-year anniversary of the Guidestones bombing, and still no arrests, and no official suspects have been announced. No one has heard a word about the investigation, but our Guidestones hotline has been...well hot. In this special bonus episode of Who Blew Up The Guidestones?, we share what we’ve learned so far from our callers.

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