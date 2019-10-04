In this episode, Jeremiah hosts a live panel discussion on Carbon Taxes at the Breakthrough Institute's 'Ecomodernism 2019' conference. The panel discusses the politics of carbon taxes, debates the role they should play in a comprehensive climate policy, and discusses how they fit with other potential policies. As this episode was recorded in front of a live audience, audio quality may dip at times.

