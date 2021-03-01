43 min

Damon Centol‪a‬ The Current

    • Books

How did Trump mobilize Twitter when he was elected president in 2016? Damon Centola, sociologist and author of CHANGE, talks in-depth about Twitter, regulating social networks, crowds influencing individual behavior, the fall of the Berlin Wall and more on this weeks episode of The Current.

How did Trump mobilize Twitter when he was elected president in 2016? Damon Centola, sociologist and author of CHANGE, talks in-depth about Twitter, regulating social networks, crowds influencing individual behavior, the fall of the Berlin Wall and more on this weeks episode of The Current.

43 min

Top Podcasts In Books

Fresh Air
NPR
Myths and Legends
Jason Weiser, Carissa Weiser / Bardic
The Paris Review
The Paris Review and Stitcher
What Should I Read Next?
Anne Bogel | Wondery
Octavia's Parables
adrienne maree brown & Toshi Reagon
The Book Review
The New York Times