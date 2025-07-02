  • 54M AGO
  • EPISODE 8
  • 17 MIN

Diddy cleared of most serious charges

A jury in Lower Manhattan has delivered a mixed verdict in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. While they found him guilty of two lesser charges, Combs was cleared of the most serious charges: racketeering and sex trafficking. Attorney Lisa Banks is considered to be one of the leading lawyers of #MeToo, and she joins host Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the verdict. Also, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel joins from Tehran to explain why Iran is taking steps to stop cooperating with the UN nuclear watchdog.

  • Show
    Here's the Scoop
  • Channel
    NBC News
  • Frequency
    Updated Daily
  • Published
    July 2, 2025 at 9:27 PM UTC
  • Length
    17 min
  • Episode
    8
  • Rating
    Clean

