Hitendra Wadhwa joins Patrick in the Leadership Lab to discuss success in life and leadership. Hitendra is a Professor at Columbia Business School and the Founder of the Mentora Institute. His simple yet profound insight that success in life and leadership originates from within has led to the training and transformation of thousands of executives worldwide.

Much of the discussion focuses on his new book Inner Mastery, Outer Impact. Here’s a short exert from the book: “All of us hunger for success, but struggle to balance the drumroll of the world with the beat of our own heart. Some of us pursue Outer Success, wanting to be liked and loved, lauded and rewarded. But in our quest for worldly glory, we may ignore the subtle stirring of our heart, waking up one day to realize just how far we have drifted from our personal ideals.”

Learn more about Hitendra’s work at www.hitendra.com