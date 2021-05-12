Episode 17: Olivier Sibony The Current
Two judges in the same courthouse give markedly different sentences to people who have committed the same crime. Why?
Olivier Sibony, Professor at HEC Paris, keynote speaker and co-author of NOISE talks about the detrimental effects of noise in fields and systems, the difference between noise and bias, how noise influenced Harry Potter and more.
