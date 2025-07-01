Fears grow for healthcare workers detained in Gaza

More than 70 people were killed across Gaza yesterday, including at the Al-Baqa Cafe in Gaza City. Israeli soldiers also opened fire on Palestinians trying to get humanitarian aid near Khan Yunis, according to the Gaza Health Ministry and witnesses. At the same time, medical resources are under enormous strain, and healthcare workers like Dr. Hussam Abu-Safiya have been detained by the Israeli military. Host Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by MedGlobal co-founder Dr. John Kahler to explain how Israeli Defense Forces detention of healthcare workers has impacted administering aid on the ground.