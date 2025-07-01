  • 2H AGO
  • EPISODE 7
  • 13 MIN

Fears grow for healthcare workers detained in Gaza

Here's the Scoop
Here's the Scoop

More than 70 people were killed across Gaza yesterday, including at the Al-Baqa Cafe in Gaza City. Israeli soldiers also opened fire on Palestinians trying to get humanitarian aid near Khan Yunis, according to the Gaza Health Ministry and witnesses. At the same time, medical resources are under enormous strain, and healthcare workers like Dr. Hussam Abu-Safiya have been detained by the Israeli military. Host Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by MedGlobal co-founder Dr. John Kahler to explain how Israeli Defense Forces detention of healthcare workers has impacted administering aid on the ground.

Episode Webpage

Information

  • Show
    Here's the Scoop
  • Channel
    NBC News
  • Frequency
    Updated Daily
  • Published
    July 1, 2025 at 9:08 PM UTC
  • Length
    13 min
  • Episode
    7
  • Rating
    Clean

To listen to explicit episodes, sign in.

Stay up to date with this show

Sign in or sign up to follow shows, save episodes, and get the latest updates.
Select a country or region

Africa, Middle East, and India

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America and the Caribbean

The United States and Canada