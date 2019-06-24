G20 and Responsible Competition ft. Thomas Wright The Diplomatic Cable
Director of the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings Institution, Senior Fellow in the Project on International Order at Brookings Institution, and contributing writer at The Atlantic Thomas Wright joins Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20) to discuss the United States' retreat from its leadership standing in the global order, what that means for the G20 summit this week, and how this Administration continues to redefine diplomacy—or lack thereof.
25 min