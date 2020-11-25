16 min

Ibram X. Kend‪i‬ The Current

    • Books

Ibram X. Kendi, director of the Center for Antiracism Research at Boston University and author of STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America talks to Clive Priddle, VP, and Publisher of PublicAffairs.

Ibram X. Kendi, director of the Center for Antiracism Research at Boston University and author of STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America talks to Clive Priddle, VP, and Publisher of PublicAffairs.

16 min

Top Podcasts In Books

Fresh Air
NPR
Myths and Legends
Jason Weiser, Carissa Weiser / Bardic
Octavia's Parables
adrienne maree brown & Toshi Reagon
Phoebe Reads a Mystery
Criminal
Celebrity Book Club with Chelsea Devantez
Stitcher & Chelsea Devantez
The Book Review
The New York Times