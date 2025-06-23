Iran launches attack on U.S. military base in Qatar

The Iranian military launched a strike the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, retaliating after the U.S. bombed its nuclear sites over the weekend. Qatar confirmed the attack. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel joins host Yasmin Vossoughian from Tel Aviv, and Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander reports on the conversations inside the West Wing.
Follow NBC’s continuing coverage at https://www.nbcnews.com/
June 23, 2025
