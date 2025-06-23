  • 1H AGO
Iran launches attack on U.S. military base in Qatar

The Iranian military launched a strike the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, retaliating after the U.S. bombed its nuclear sites over the weekend. Qatar confirmed the attack. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel joins host Yasmin Vossoughian from Tel Aviv, and Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander reports on the conversations inside the West Wing.

  Show
    Here's the Scoop
  Channel
    NBC News
  Frequency
    Updated Daily
  Published
    June 23, 2025 at 9:10 PM UTC
  Length
    15 min
  Episode
    1
  Rating
    Clean

