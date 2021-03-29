Kehinde Andrews The Current
What repercussions did the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all have on the British royal family? Kehinde Andrews, Professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University and author of THE NEW AGE OF EMPIRE talks about the royal family, the role of white supremacy throughout history, why readers should feel uncomfortable reading his book and more on this week's episode of The Current.
