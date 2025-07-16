MAGA Rift Over Epstein Files Widens

Pressure is building on President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the Jeffrey Epstein files with Republicans, Democrats, and MAGA influencers all demanding answers. Trump calls the documents “pretty boring stuff,” while Bondi denies a client list exists and won’t release what the DOJ has. Even U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene calls it “the first fracture in MAGA.” Host Yasmin Vossoughian breaks it all down with Chief Justice and National Affairs Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell and politics reporter Allan Smith.