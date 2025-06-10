  • JUN 10
Monthly Labor Report -- June, 2025 -- Upping the Ante on the Resistance

The June Labor Report features Jeremy Brecher, co-founder of the Labor Network for Sustainability, and author of the iconic labor history book, Strike!; joined by economist and labor historian Michael Zweig, to discuss the latest alarming developments in the Trump regime's authoritarian putsch, and what shape and strategies an effective resistance must take to counter a free-fall into fascism.
Episode Webpage

