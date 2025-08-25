Mourning -- and Restoring -- the EPA

A coalition of climate organizations is organizing three actions in Washington, DC, on Sept. 18-19. The first is at the monthly FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) meeting, which rubberstamps all kinds of methane ("natural" gas) projects. That afternoon a new coalition called Elders Coalition for Climate Action will hold an action outside the Environmental Protection Agency, which has been gutted by the Trump administration, "mourning" its sorry state and calling for its "restoration." The next day Third Act Actions Lab will lead a "Petrostate Tour" of some of the worst actors in the climate sphere, like the American Petroleum Institute. Tune in for a lively discussion with a point person on each action.