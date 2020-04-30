New Research Finds a Link Between Fires, Children's Health, and a Country's GDP Global Dispatches -- World News That Matters
My guest, Prachi Singh, is an associate fellow at the Brookings Institution, India Center and is a PhD candidate at Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi. Her research analyzed height and weight ratios of children who were exposed, in utero, to air pollution events. Further, she studies how this exposure influences India's GDP. We kick off discussing the impact of stunting on children's health before having a conversation about her research methods and the significance of her findings.
28 min