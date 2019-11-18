First comes “One Huge Thought” (1:30) on how LeBron has reclaimed his throne. Then we sit down with Kyle Kuzma (11:45) to hear about his path from Flint, Mich. to the NBA, his relationship with Kobe and to get fashion tips. Later, in “Lakers Look Ahead” (32:30) we preview the home/road series with OKC and a B2B at Memphis, then go “Around the League” (43:30) to compile a too-early MVP Ladder, and close with a Mailbag (53:30) to answer a few of your questions.SUBSCRIBE to the show so you never miss an episode! It's the Purple & Gold Standard!



