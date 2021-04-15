37 min

What did Woodrow Wilson fail to do to stop World War 1? Philip Zelikow, White Burkett Miller Professor of History, former executive director of the 9/11 commission and author of THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED talks successes in American diplomacy, the role of diplomats in history, the Cuban Missile Crisis and more on this week's episode of The Current. 

