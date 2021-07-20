#MeToo has been searched in all 196 countries around the world. Is the movement a global phenomenon?



Rachel Vogelstein and Meighan Stone, co-authors of AWAKENING: #MeToo and the Global Fight for Women's Rights discuss the global success of the #MeToo movement, how the U.S. can continue to support women, what Bill Cosby's overturned conviction means and more on this week's episode of The Current.