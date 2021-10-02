ShezGhez ,

I really liked this podcast until the most recent episode that had NOTHING to do with true crime stories. The woman on this episode clearly mocks Trump supporters. Are you now going to cover the Russia Hoax perpetrated by the left? How about the months long BLM/Antifa riots going on in Seattle and Portland? You’ve ruined this podcast for me. You had no reason or need to get into political commentary. Unsubscribed!