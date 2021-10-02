Crime. Five days a week. From the reporters and journalists who know these stories best. Brought to you by the studio behind Bardstown and The Officer's Wife and hosted by Will Johnson and Reed Redmond, hosts of VAULT Studios' weekly True Crime Chronicles.
The Daily Crime VAULT Studios
-
- True Crime
-
Crime. Five days a week. From the reporters and journalists who know these stories best. Brought to you by the studio behind Bardstown and The Officer's Wife and hosted by Will Johnson and Reed Redmond, hosts of VAULT Studios' weekly True Crime Chronicles.
-
"Something this nice city had never experienced"
In 2016, an Uber driver terrorized residents in and around Kalamazoo, Michigan. Juliet Dragos, weeknight anchor at WZZM13 News, remembers the night Jason Dalton went on a killing spree.
-
"I live with someone who hates me" (QAnon Pt. 2)
The baseless QAnon conspiracy theory has consumed the lives of many of its followers since originating online in 2017, ruining personal relationships and even causing some family members to say they live in fear. WOI-TV reporter and anchor Eva Andersen joins us again, this time to share personal stories she's learned through her reporting on the conspiracy.
-
"A buffet table of conspiracies" (QAnon Pt. 1)
The baseless QAnon conspiracy theory has been thrust into the mainstream following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But what exactly is it, where did it come from and why is it dangerous? Eva Andersen, a reporter and anchor with WOI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, shares her reporting on the conspiracy and its followers.
-
"A monster from a different era"
At the end of 2020, Samuel Little died in a California prison. WXIA 11Alives's Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe tells us about the man believed to be America's most prolific serial killer.
-
"I do not know where my daughter is"
In February of 2014, Brianna Williams reported her five-year-old daughter, Taylor, missing. Six days later, investigators would make a discovery near Williams' hometown in Alabama. Anne Schindler, an investigative reporter with FirstCoastNews in Jacksonville, Fla., discusses her reporting on the case ahead of an upcoming court date.
-
"We're gonna go get pizza"
One year ago, in early 2020, 54-year-old Ricky Davis was exonerated and released from prison after 15 years behind bars. Monica Coleman, a reporter with ABC10 in Sacramento, Calif., was there to cover his release.
Customer ReviewsSee All
Interesting and gets to the point. Great so far!
I was specifically looking for a short podcast for a quick walk on the treadmill that I could finish in one walk. This fits it perfectly. I enjoy the stories and the format works well. While it sometimes leaves me wanting more information on the story, I still feel like it’s super interesting. I also know I can go research and read more about it myself. I look forward to more episodes.
Why get political??
I really liked this podcast until the most recent episode that had NOTHING to do with true crime stories. The woman on this episode clearly mocks Trump supporters. Are you now going to cover the Russia Hoax perpetrated by the left? How about the months long BLM/Antifa riots going on in Seattle and Portland? You’ve ruined this podcast for me. You had no reason or need to get into political commentary. Unsubscribed!
Crazy
No politics please