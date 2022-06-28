We got the beat … The Travel Beat, that is! Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcast, and get the latest word on travel. Hear tips from real travel advisors, learn how to simplify trip planning, and find out for yourself why, when you have a vacation question, you Ask a Travel Advisor. Subscribe now! Plus, follow us on Instagram @TravelBeatALGV!
La Casa de la Playa with Rocio Lopez of Hoteles Xcaret
This week on the Travel Beat, we sync up with one of the hottest new hotels in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen: La Casa de la Playa. Hoteles Xcaret’s latest offering, discover how this new adults-only boutique resort is leaving its mark on the Riviera Maya. From inclusions that take added value to the limits—like access to NINE parks and tours—to an on-site chocolateria, sales manager Rocio Lopez walks us through the highlights.
In-Destination Experiences with Amstar™ DMC
Stressing over how to get to your hotel or how to set up sightseeing last-minute is the fastest way to sour your vacation. But with Amstar and your travel advisor, you can pre-plan everything from your ride from the airport—like a private car complete with Champagne—to snorkeling, adventure, and cultural tours led by local experts. Tune in to find out what destinations you can explore, where to go when you land, and how Amstar makes any place feel like home.
Tag us in your travel stories on Instagram @TravelBeatALGV and you might just be featured on our page! #TravelBeatALGV
12 Things to Make Certain to Carry On with Dana Prichard
The last thing you want to happen when you’re sitting on the plane is realizing you should’ve brought xyz, but didn’t. Don’t regret your carry-on choices. Follow this pro-packing checklist from travel designer and destination wedding manager Dana Prichard of Cary Travel Express. You just might be surprised by an item or two … and make a mental note to pack it next time!
Want to share your packing hacks? Follow us on Instagram at @TravelbeatALGV or on Facebook at @AskATravelAdvisor, and begin sharing today!
The Value of a Travel Advisor with Carson Kressley
Why should you Ask a Travel Advisor to plan your vacation? We sit down with stylist, TV personality, and world traveler Carson Kressley to talk about the reasons he always uses a professional advisor, plus his best packing tips (don’t forget the moisturizer!) and where he finds his travel inspiration.
When to Spend and When to Save with Casey Kiler
Trying to figure out what parts of your vacation are worth the splurge can be a challenge, especially if you’re visiting a new destination or hotel. Travel advisor Casey Kiler, owner of Blue Springs Travel and bringing 25 years of experience to the table, shares her tips with The Travel Beat on how to know when an upgrade—flight class, room category, excursion—is right for you and your budget.
The Taste of Perfection: Karisma Hotels & Resorts with Marilyn Cairo
Serving up as many delectable all-inclusive brands as a starred restaurant does courses, Karisma Hotels & Resorts really does have an option for every flavor of travel. Tune in as we chat with their VP of Global Sales, Marilyn Cairo, about El Dorado Spa Resorts, Azul Beach Resorts, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, and the new Margaritaville Island Reserves, and who won’t want to miss out on a seat—or a swim-up suite!—there.
Have specific questions you'd like answered? Email them to us at TheTravelBeat@algvacations.com, and we'll answer them in a future episode! Or, if you want more insider tips in the meantime, follow us on Instagram @TravelBeatALGV.
