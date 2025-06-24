  • 2H AGO
  • EPISODE 2
  • 13 MIN

Trump lashes out at Israel and Iran

Here's the Scoop
Here's the Scoop

President Donald Trump arrives in the Netherlands for a NATO summit, just hours after announcing a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Host Morgan Chesky talks to chief international correspondent Keir Simmons about how the region is responding. We also talk to national political correspondent Steve Kornacki about New York City’s mayoral race - and why the rest of the country should be paying attention.

Episode Webpage

Information

  • Show
    Here's the Scoop
  • Channel
    NBC News
  • Frequency
    Updated Daily
  • Published
    June 24, 2025 at 9:11 PM UTC
  • Length
    13 min
  • Episode
    2
  • Rating
    Explicit

To listen to explicit episodes, sign in.

Stay up to date with this show

Sign in or sign up to follow shows, save episodes, and get the latest updates.
Select a country or region

Africa, Middle East, and India

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America and the Caribbean

The United States and Canada