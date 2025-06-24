Trump lashes out at Israel and Iran

President Donald Trump arrives in the Netherlands for a NATO summit, just hours after announcing a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Host Morgan Chesky talks to chief international correspondent Keir Simmons about how the region is responding. We also talk to national political correspondent Steve Kornacki about New York City’s mayoral race - and why the rest of the country should be paying attention.
- PublishedJune 24, 2025 at 9:11 PM UTC
- Length13 min
- Episode2
- RatingExplicit