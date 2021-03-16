33 min

Walter Mosle‪y‬ The Current

    • Books

Is there racial inequality in book publishing? Walter Mosley, acclaimed crime fiction writer and author of BLOOD GROVE, talks being a teenager in 1969, the honesty of his characters, the event that led him to establish the Publishing Certificate Program at The City College of New York and more on this week's episode of The Current. 

Is there racial inequality in book publishing? Walter Mosley, acclaimed crime fiction writer and author of BLOOD GROVE, talks being a teenager in 1969, the honesty of his characters, the event that led him to establish the Publishing Certificate Program at The City College of New York and more on this week's episode of The Current. 

33 min

Top Podcasts In Books

Danger Close with Jack Carr
IRONCLAD
Fresh Air
NPR
Myths and Legends
Jason Weiser, Carissa Weiser / Bardic
The Book Review
The New York Times
The New Yorker: Fiction
WNYC Studios and The New Yorker
What Should I Read Next?
Anne Bogel | Wondery