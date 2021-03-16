Walter Mosley The Current
Is there racial inequality in book publishing? Walter Mosley, acclaimed crime fiction writer and author of BLOOD GROVE, talks being a teenager in 1969, the honesty of his characters, the event that led him to establish the Publishing Certificate Program at The City College of New York and more on this week's episode of The Current.
33 min