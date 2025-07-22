What it will take to end the war in Gaza; what’s in the MLK Jr. files?

U.N. workers in Gaza warned this week that the hunger crisis in the enclave is entering a “death phase.” Host Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel and Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the humanitarian crisis and what it would take to end the war. Chief Washington and Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell also joins us to discuss the release of the MLK Jr. files.