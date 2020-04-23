The twists, turns and major talking points of the football season analysed by Sky Sports’ expert pundits and reporters, including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and Jamie Redknapp.
The twists, turns and major talking points of the football season analysed by Sky Sports’ expert pundits and reporters, including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and Jamie Redknapp.
Women’s Football Show Exclusive: Dawn Scott – ‘England’s secret weapon’
England Women’s physical performance manager Dawn Scott, hailed as 'England's secret weapon’, reveals how she plans to help the Lionesses win trophies following her World Cup and Olympic success with the USA.
Pitch to Post Preview: Redknapp on Man Utd v Spurs & Liverpool’s title defence; plus Bielsa v Pep analysed
Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith on the Pitch to Post preview show to look ahead to Manchester United’s match-up with Tottenham and assess Liverpool’s title prospects after their impressive start. Also on the show, we find out more about the relationship between Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola, plus there are updates from Sheffield United, Wolves, and Adam Bate makes his bold Pitch!
Pitch to Post Review: The problem with Man City & Liverpool's title to lose? Plus: handball explained!
Are Manchester City falling even further behind 'the Liverpool machine'? Is Pep Guardiola's defence really the biggest issue at the Etihad? And just what on earth is going on with the new handball rule? Jasper Taylor is joined by Gerard Brand, Nick Wright, Dermot Gallagher and Ben Ransom for all the analysis of the weekend's Premier League action.
Liverpool dominate in Arsenal win to keep 100% record
Liverpool continued their 100% start to their title defence with a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield. Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville reflect on the performance, plus hear reaction from Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta.
Vardy hat-trick sinks City and Spurs left seething over VAR drama
David Jones is joined by Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Michael Dawson as they review a thrilling Super Sunday. There was drama in North London as Tottenham were on the wrong end of a controversial handball/VAR decision as they drew to Newcastle and Leicester City humiliated Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad thanks to a Jamie Vardy hat-trick.
Chelsea rescue a point at the Hawthorns and the Saints grind out a win
Kelly Cates is joined by Jamie Redknapp and Gareth Barry to look back on the game of two halves served up at the Hawthorns, as Chelsea managed to recover from 3-0 down to rescue a draw, and the gritty 1-0 win Southampton picked up over an injury-ravaged Burnley.
Want more.
Why are podcast listeners only getting 45 minutes worth of listening when the show is on air for approx 90 minutes (once you’ve taken out add breaks)??
Edit it properly and give us more content.
Woman football show
This is a worse listen than Ralph Harris nearly behaviour book.
Terrible. Much prefer the old Debate Podcast.
Initially when I’d seen a new sky sports podcast, I was over the moon. But it’s really not up to much.
Much prefer when they used to do the debate and make that into a podcast.