Sarah Knigh‪t‬ The Current

    • Books

Sarah Knight, author of The No F*cks Given Guides, joins Clive Priddle, VP, Publisher of PublicAffairs for an episode of our author interview series The Current.
Knight discusses her book How to Not Give a F*ck at Christmas and forming new traditions to conserve your joy and dispense with your annoy during a holiday season that’s unlike any other

