Interviews with Hachette Book Group authors discussing the top issues of the moment.
Episode 16: Susan Page
What made Nancy Pelosi rip Donald Trump's State of the Union speech? Susan Page, USA Today Washington Bureau chief, vice presidential debate moderator and author of MADAM SPEAKER talks Nancy Pelosi retiring, the infamous Mike Pence fly fiasco, Nancy preparing herself to fight during the Capitol Riot and more on this week's episode of The Current.
Episode 15: Philip Zelikow
What did Woodrow Wilson fail to do to stop World War 1? Philip Zelikow, White Burkett Miller Professor of History, former executive director of the 9/11 commission and author of THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED talks successes in American diplomacy, the role of diplomats in history, the Cuban Missile Crisis and more on this week's episode of The Current.
Episode 14: Kehinde Andrews
What repercussions did the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all have on the British royal family? Kehinde Andrews, Professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University and author of THE NEW AGE OF EMPIRE talks about the royal family, the role of white supremacy throughout history, why readers should feel uncomfortable reading his book and more on this week's episode of The Current.
Episode 13: Walter Mosley
Is there racial inequality in book publishing? Walter Mosley, acclaimed crime fiction writer and author of BLOOD GROVE, talks being a teenager in 1969, the honesty of his characters, the event that led him to establish the Publishing Certificate Program at The City College of New York and more on this week's episode of The Current.
Episode 12: Damon Centola
How did Trump mobilize Twitter when he was elected president in 2016? Damon Centola, sociologist and author of CHANGE, talks in-depth about Twitter, regulating social networks, crowds influencing individual behavior, the fall of the Berlin Wall and more on this weeks episode of The Current.
Episode 11: Michael Connelly
Best-selling author Michael Connelly talks to our host Clive Priddle of PublicAffairs on forensic science, inspirations for his character Mickey Haller, and his view on the future of Los Angeles.