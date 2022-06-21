#Golfchat with...Bronte Law Sky Sports Golf Podcast
In a bonus podcast for this week, Josh is joined by the Aramco London winner Bronte Law. They talk about her win at Centurion, life in US college golf, the pressures of being an athlete, ugly numbers and what more can be done in the women's game.
34 min