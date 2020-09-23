Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are joined by Spanish football expert Terry Gibson to discuss Gareth Bale's return to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid (4:25). Terry also runs the rule over Spurs’ other newest signing Sergio Reguilon and explains what he will bring to the side (17:55). Terry gives an insight into the journey of midfielder Thiago Alcantara from the youth ranks at Barcelona, ahead of his move from Bayern Munich to Liverpool (23:20). The impact Thiago’s arrival could have on Georginio Wijnaldum is assessed while Terry questions Barcelona’s interest in the midfielder (31:00). Dharmesh gives an update on Arsenal's transfer business and reveals how manager Mikel Arteta convinced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club amid interest from two top European clubs (36:00). French football expert Jonathan Johnson returns to the show to profile one of Aston Villa's potential new signings, while Dharmesh gives us an update on their transfer activity after another busy week in the window (44:45). Jonathan talks about the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain (54:00). The panel take a look at how negotiations are progressing with Leicester and Roma over forward Cengiz Under ahead of a potential loan move (57:25). There’s also news from a host of clubs, including West Ham, Burnley, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and more, as well as Pete's final thought, this week on Gareth Bale (58:37).