Transfer Talk is a podcast from Sky Sports News which features debate and analysis from some of the most well connected reporters in the football world throughout the transfer window. We will be digging into all the biggest storylines, both in the Premier League and around Europe, as we keep you up to date on all the latest developments.
Transfer Talk Sky Sports
-
- Sports
-
Transfer Talk is a podcast from Sky Sports News which features debate and analysis from some of the most well connected reporters in the football world throughout the transfer window. We will be digging into all the biggest storylines, both in the Premier League and around Europe, as we keep you up to date on all the latest developments.
-
Are Utd set up for success in the market, does Pep's future hinge on Dias & deadline day preview
With the transfer deadline just days away, Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are joined by the New York Times’ chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith to discuss Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho and the possible alternative targets if a deal for the Borussia Dortmund winger does not materialise (04:51). Rory examines whether the structure of United’s hierarchy lends itself to success in the market (17:47), while Dharmesh touches on the players that could leave Old Trafford before the deadline (20:23). The panel analyse the big-money arrival of Ruben Dias at Manchester City (28:16) and debate whether Pep Guardiola’s future at the club hinges on the success of the Portugal defender (34:33). Tottenham’s search for a new striker is over after clinching a deal for Carlos Vinicius (46:31) – the panel assess how important a new attacking option is for Jose Mourinho as well as the long-term future of midfielder Dele Alli (51:23). The panel preview transfer deadline day, with Dharmesh and Rory sharing their favourite moments from previous windows, including the deals for Dimitar Berbatov and Robinho (54:59). Plus there’s news from Everton, Leeds, West Ham, Sheffield United and much more, including Pete’s final thought, this week on Newcastle striker Joelinton and transfer deadline day (1:09:29).
-
Will Jose’s tough love work on Alli, evolution of Klopp's Liverpool & do West Ham need a takeover?
After another busy week of transfer activity, Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are joined by European football journalist Tom Williams to discuss Dele Alli’s future and whether the writing could be on the wall for the midfielder at Tottenham (05:09). Dharmesh provides an update on the potential incomings and outgoings at Arsenal and whether the sale of Lucas Torreira could hold the key for a new midfielder to arrive at the club (21:31). Following the arrival of Diogo Jota and Thiago at Liverpool, the panel assess the Premier League champions' business (32:07), with Tom making the case that another evolution is happening under Jurgen Klopp (38:54). The panel discuss the arrival of Nelson Semedo at Wolves and the sustainability of the working relationship with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes (40:20). Manchester City’s search for a new centre-back is also discussed (45:31), while the issues at West Ham are examined (52:08), with Tom analysing if a takeover is needed to take the club forward (56:35). Plus there’s news from Chelsea, Aston Villa, Leeds, West Brom, Fulham and much more (1:03:40), including Pete’s final thought, this week on Dele Alli (1:11:11).
-
Will Bale succeed at Spurs, Thiago's journey to Liverpool, the lowdown on Villa's new signings
Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are joined by Spanish football expert Terry Gibson to discuss Gareth Bale's return to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid (4:25). Terry also runs the rule over Spurs’ other newest signing Sergio Reguilon and explains what he will bring to the side (17:55). Terry gives an insight into the journey of midfielder Thiago Alcantara from the youth ranks at Barcelona, ahead of his move from Bayern Munich to Liverpool (23:20). The impact Thiago’s arrival could have on Georginio Wijnaldum is assessed while Terry questions Barcelona’s interest in the midfielder (31:00). Dharmesh gives an update on Arsenal's transfer business and reveals how manager Mikel Arteta convinced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club amid interest from two top European clubs (36:00). French football expert Jonathan Johnson returns to the show to profile one of Aston Villa's potential new signings, while Dharmesh gives us an update on their transfer activity after another busy week in the window (44:45). Jonathan talks about the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain (54:00). The panel take a look at how negotiations are progressing with Leicester and Roma over forward Cengiz Under ahead of a potential loan move (57:25). There’s also news from a host of clubs, including West Ham, Burnley, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and more, as well as Pete's final thought, this week on Gareth Bale (58:37).
-
Messi & Sancho sagas assessed, what are Newcastle's ambitions & will Watkins step up for Villa?
Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are joined by Bleacher Report lead writer Sam Tighe to discuss Lionel Messi’s decision to stay at Barcelona (05:00) and whether it is simply now a marriage of convenience for the forward at the Nou Camp. Dharmesh explains the potential breakthrough in Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho (12:00), while Sam examines why this transfer saga may be problematic for the club (16:27). The panel discuss what the arrivals of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis could mean for Newcastle (20:42), while they also assess the issues at West Ham following the sale of Grady Diangana (35:28). Sam analyses the arrival of Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa (48:49), while Sky Sports News midlands reporter Rob Dorsett joins the show to discuss Dean Smith’s other transfer targets (54:05). There’s also news from a host of clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham, Sheffield United (1:00:20) as well as Pete’s final thought, this week on Marcelo Bielsa (1:06:57).
-
What now for Messi & Bale, will Ole's strategy propel Utd & why Thiago is perfect for Liverpool
Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are joined by The Independent’s senior football writer, Melissa Reddy, to discuss what the future may hold for Lionel Messi (06:04) and Gareth Bale (17:45) after another interesting week in Spain. The panel debate whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting the credit he deserves for the transfer strategy he has implemented at Manchester United and what further additions need to be made following the arrival of Donny van de Beek (24:09). Melissa examines what Thiago could bring to Liverpool if he joins from Bayern Munich as well as Jurgen Klopp’s long-term transfer plan at the club (41:00). Italian football writer Nicky Bandini joins the show to provide insight on Everton’s new midfielder Allan (51:48) and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly (56:18). Plus, there’s news from Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham, Newcastle, Celtic and much more (1:01:09).
-
Lionel Messi special: Why he wants to leave, role of the Barca board & is Man City his next move?
In a special episode of the Transfer Talk podcast, host Pete Graves is joined by Dharmesh Sheth and Spanish football expert Terry Gibson to discuss everything Lionel Messi. They analyse the reasons behind Messi’s desire to leave the Nou Camp (04:44), the Argentina striker’s meeting with Ronald Koeman (14:15) and how the Barcelona board have contributed to his unhappiness (19:41). But if he is to leave Barcelona, what will be his likely destination? Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom joins the show to evaluate Manchester City’s chances of signing Messi (25:04), while Terry analyses the possible reunion with Pep Guardiola (34:27). And finally, it wouldn’t be an episode without Pete’s final thought as he weighs in with his own view to what is becoming the story of the summer (42:45).
Customer ReviewsSee All
Love it
Dont half love this pod
NLP1986MG
Love the podcast guys, Pete and Dharmesh are brilliant. More episodes please!!!!!!!
Much love
Love the podcast, never miss an episode