Evy Poumpouras worked as a secret service agent during the Clinton and Bush administrations and she was on the Presidential Protective Division for President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. She was recognized with a U.S. Secret Service Valor Award for her work as a first responder in the 9/11 attacks and she now is a journalist, co-host on the Bravo show Spy Games and author. In her book Becoming Bulletproof, Evy uses her training and experience as a secret service agent to teach you how to protect yourself, strengthen your mental resilience and confidence, as well as read people, influence situations and live fearlessly.