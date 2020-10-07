Listen in every week as some of today’s most-notable actors, artists and creators get real about their work, their life and their current obsessions with Connie Guglielmo and Patrick Holland.
I'm So Obsessed CNET
-
- TV & Film
-
Listen in every week as some of today’s most-notable actors, artists and creators get real about their work, their life and their current obsessions with Connie Guglielmo and Patrick Holland.
-
Talia Shire: Legendary actress and tech geek
Talia Shire has created iconic women characters in two of the most popular movie franchises in history, The Godfather and Rocky series. Shire opens up about working with Sylvester Stallone to tell the story of two "discarded people" who find each other, about how streaming services and tech are giving new life to box-offices misses, including her 1980s cult classic Rad, and about why she's ready to help Silicon Valley come up with a plan to teach creativity.
-
Dan Lanigan, host of the Disney Plus show Prop Culture
Dan Lanigan is the host of the Disney Plus show Prop Culture. We talk about what's it like going into a Disney Archives Prop warehouse, getting to see the amazing costumes and props from films like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Who Framed Roger Rabbit and what it's like working with Dolph Ludgren on the reality/game show Race to the Scene in which contestants went to the locations of famous films and recreated stunts from movies like the Terminator, E.T. and Pulp Fiction.
-
Evy Poumpouras, former secret service agent and journalist
Evy Poumpouras worked as a secret service agent during the Clinton and Bush administrations and she was on the Presidential Protective Division for President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. She was recognized with a U.S. Secret Service Valor Award for her work as a first responder in the 9/11 attacks and she now is a journalist, co-host on the Bravo show Spy Games and author. In her book Becoming Bulletproof, Evy uses her training and experience as a secret service agent to teach you how to protect yourself, strengthen your mental resilience and confidence, as well as read people, influence situations and live fearlessly.
-
Rhett & Link: Friends, comedy duo and Good Mythical Morning hosts
Rhett & Link made viral videos before that was a thing, Now they host the massively popular YouTube show Good Mythical Morning which has 6.1 billion views and 16.4 million subscribers as of this recording. Rhett & Link talk about Good Mythical Morning and adapting it to work during the pandemic, their podcast Ear Biscuits and what's it's like dipping their toes into the world of TikTok.
-
Allison Tolman: Fargo star and quarantine embroidery queen
Allison Tolman is the Emmy-award nominated actress who played the role of Molly Solverson in the first season of the FX series Fargo as well as portraying Jo Evans in the sci-fi/thriller ABC show Emergence. Allison opens up about her early career doing commercials and theater work, how Fargo changed her life and she schools us on how to make a cappuccino at home using a glass jar.
-
Austin Winsberg, a TV show creator into show tunes
Show creator Austin Winsberg tapped into his love of musical theatre to create a TV show with an unusual heroine. Her superpower: being able to hear people's innermost thoughts in the form of musical dance numbers, based on an eclectic, extraordinary playlist.
Customer ReviewsSee All
Love the interviews!
The hosts clearly do their homework which makes for some entertaining and insightful conversations. Definitely worth a listen!