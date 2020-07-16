A Minnesota Sports Podcast
Ball Guys Podcast Greg Travis
-
- Sports News
A Minnesota Sports Podcast
-
Ball Guys Podcast
7-15-20--The Ball Guys take some cheap shots at Byron "Brittle" Buxton and talk about the return of Twins baseball.
-
Ball Guys Podcast
3-3-20--This week, MSU-Mankato Maverick hockey stars Marc Michaelis and Charlie Gerard join the guys to talk about being members of the #3 college hockey team in the country. Plus, is it time for Richard Pitino to go???
-
Ball Guys Podcast
The Ballguys are back taking cheap shots at Byron "Brittle" Buxton!
-
Ball Guys Podcast
This week, MSU-Mankato Maverick hockey stars Marc Michaelis and Charlie Gerard join the guys to talk about being members of the #3 college hockey team in the country. Plus, is it time for Richard Pitino to go???
-
Ball Guys Podcast
Today, Greg, George & Gully were super excited about the start of Twins spring training and their chances of making it to the World Series. They were not nearly as excited about the imminent demise of the XFL and the Maverick's hockey move to the CCHA. Throw in some Astros bashing and this is one Ball Guys podcast you won't wanna miss.
-
Ball Guys Podcast
A nice, fresh, steaming hot Ball Guys podcast for ya. Episode 5 features Greg Travis, Jeff Spence and George Blais rehashing the Big Game, presenting a brilliant idea for next year's halftime show performers, and a pretty obvious Josh Donaldson man-crush for one of the ball guys. Sheesh, get a room!