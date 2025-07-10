  • 3H AGO
FEMA’s fate and the breast cancer tool in the spotlight

Here's the Scoop
The numbers are staggering, over 120 lives lost and 170 still missing after the floods in Central Texas. The devastation has reignited tough questions about FEMA’s future. Host Yasmin Vossoughian sits down with Senior Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley to unpack the agency’s identity crisis and what it means as disasters grow more frequent and more deadly. Plus, we’re talking about the lifetime breast cancer assessment tool that’s suddenly everywhere, thanks to actress Olivia Munn. And Dr. Shieva Ghofrany joins us to break down what every woman needs to know when it comes to their breast health.

  • Show
    Here's the Scoop
  NBC News
    NBC News
  • Frequency
    Updated Daily
  July 10, 2025
    July 10, 2025 at 9:02 PM UTC
  • Length
    17 min
  • Episode
    14
  • Rating
    Clean

