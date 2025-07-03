Making sense of the economy’s mixed signals

Fair to say we’re getting some mixed signals about the U.S. economy. There are positive signs in the stock market and June jobs report, but uncertainty over tariffs and uneasiness over inflation. And it all comes as what President Trump calls his big, beautiful bill clears Congress. NBC News’ Senior Business Correspondent Christine Romans joins host Morgan Chesky to break down what it all means for your wallet.
Information
- Show
- Channel
- FrequencyUpdated Daily
- PublishedJuly 3, 2025 at 9:12 PM UTC
- Length15 min
- Episode9
- RatingClean