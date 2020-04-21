The news you need to know to start your day. Five top news stories and why they matter. Every weekday, plus Saturdays. Powered by the USA TODAY Network and hosted by Taylor Wilson.
5 Things USA TODAY
-
- Daily News
-
-
June 28, 2020: Teenagers reflect on growing up Black in Tamir Rice's America
We're hearing from three Black teenagers who are turning 18 this year.
-
June 27, 2020: White House Coronavirus Task Force returns for first press conference in 2 months as cases rise
Plus, Louisville fights for justice for Breonna Taylor, the House votes to make DC a state, Pride Month wraps up online and the BET Awards will honor performers and activists.
(Audio: Associated Press, Louisville Courier Journal)
-
June 26, 2020: CDC says coronavirus cases might be 10 times higher than the number reported
Plus, Minneapolis votes on whether to dismantle its police department, the House votes on making Washington, D.C. a state, it's been five years since the landmark Supreme Court decision extending marriage rights to the LGBTQ community and the Daytime Emmy Awards go virtual.
(Audio: Associated Press, CDC, General Hospital)
-
June 25, 2020: Remembering Tamir Rice
Plus, House Democrats bring forward a new police reform bill, states announce quarantine orders amid a spike in coronavirus cases, millions more file for unemployment and a Saharan dust cloud is expected to reach the Gulf Coast.
(Audio: Associated Press, Governor Andrew Cuomo)
-
June 24, 2020: Local communities rethink policing
Plus, get ready for baseball, governors create mask rules, an attorney will testify that the DOJ gave Roger Stone favorable treatment and a new documentary looks into the investigative journalism behind stopping Larry Nassar.
(Audio: Associated Press, Governor Doug Ducey, Governor Jay Inslee, Netflix)
-
June 23, 2020: John Bolton says the Trump White House is 'like living in a pinball machine'
Plus, health leaders testify on coronavirus, an Atlanta police officer says he did nothing wrong after the death of Rayshard Brooks, voters head to primary polls and NBA head coaches can once again work with their players.
(Audio: Associated Press)
