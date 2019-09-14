A single, burning question about love and relationships, every season. Explored through stories. Hosted by Boston Globe advice columnist Meredith Goldstein.
Love Letters The Boston Globe
-
- Society & Culture
-
A single, burning question about love and relationships, every season. Explored through stories. Hosted by Boston Globe advice columnist Meredith Goldstein.
Customer ReviewsSee All
Best podcast of 2019
I just started listening to Season 2- it is spot on for how all my friends and I are feeling in today’s dating environment. I love and relate to the host - and am rooting for Erin! Cannot wait to finish this season. I’ve sent the podcast to all my friends - and they all love it too.
Such a great find. Thank you Boston Globe!
Great podcast, not too scientific more real life
I discovered this podcast through a review of Mating Matters, which has a similar theme of dissecting intimate relationships. This podcast is different in that it speaks more candidly about human relations and the big frustrations that come with finding a partner. I really like how Meredith narrates and also uses her own dating life as a reference. Great podcast, really enjoyed season 2 and can’t wait for season 3!
Offers perspectives, but not answers
I enjoy the stories we hear on the podcast, but I don’t really see where Meredith’s advice-giving background comes in. I haven’t really heard any feasible advice given to the listener, but the stories definitely provide perspectives.